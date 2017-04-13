Kearney hosts International Science March

April 22, world marches to demonstrate importance of scientific community

Brock Madsen

Antelope Staff

On Earth Day, April 22, the scientific community of the world and members of the public that stand by the idea that empirical science improves the world and that science’s well-being means the world’s well-being, will march in defense of their beliefs.

The Science March is not intended as a protest; rather the march is intended as a peaceful, yet powerful, demonstration of the world’s interest and support for the well-being of the scientific community and its practices.

The Kearney Science March is planned for Saturday, April 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., departing from Warner Hall (formerly Founders Hall) and moving to the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot approximately 9 blocks away. Upon arrival at the MONA parking lot, there will be music, The Food Truck and discussion from the event’s participants on the importance of science.

Anyone could march for the well-being of science for an unlimited number of reasons. Some will march for awareness of the importance of scientific agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) because they protect and improve the environment, its wildlife and people. Some will march for the importance of funding for scientific programs, as the progress of science always equals the progress of mankind.

Many more will march for innumerable reasons that are their own. If you believe in the importance of science’s well-being, for whatever reason, join us on Earth Day to lend your voice and opinion.

Faculty and students of the University of Nebraska at Kearney support the march to show solidarity with the worldwide scientific community, as well as awareness about the importance of science in the Kearney community.

Kearney depends greatly on the well-being of science as it is the backbone for local industries that contribute to the city’s success including agricultural practices, hospitals and the university.



The first organizing of the Earth Day science march in America began shortly after the 2017 presidential inauguration, mainly in response to proposed budget cuts to scientific agencies like the EPA. The Trump administration’s proposal to cut $2.6 billion from the EPA, 31 percent of the EPA budget, would effectively cripple many of its programs and services, as well as eliminate an estimated 3,000 jobs.

The science march, originally intended for just Washington D.C, has developed into 481 satellite marches in 37 different countries and counting.

The current number of organizations publicly supporting the march has grown to over 180, including organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, Sigma Xi, Next Gen Climate America and more.

