Dear baseball, I’m so glad you’re back

America’s sport is back, world order is restored

Spring training has come and gone, and baseball is back. While its relevance is of great importance to the players in terms of getting back in their groove, it’s a pleasure as a fan to be in the regular season.

Over a week has passed since the much anticipated Opening Day festivities in the professional baseball realm. What have we learned during this short time frame? Man, it’s good to have baseball back.

Opening Day weekend was highlighted by some great games, reassuring fans across the country that 2017 will indeed be another action-packed year.

In case you forgot (or live under a rock), here’s a quick recap of Opening Day. Arizona came back late against San Francisco to secure its first win of the season in thrilling, walk-off fashion. The reigning world champions (Chicago Cubs) fell to its long-time division rivals from St. Louis on a walk-off as well, from the hot bat of Randal Grichuk.

Two walk-offs in the first three games? Not a bad start to the season at all.

Then, Boston grabbed a win at Fenway’s opener in an interleague matchup against Pittsburgh, and the Yanks got throttled by the Rays. What more can a Red Sox fan ask for?

Another Commissioner’s Trophy! That’s what we’re asking for and that’s what we’re demanding. It’s been four grueling years since the Sox have claimed a World Series title and 2017 seems promising with Boston’s lineup.

With the addition of Chris Sale to the pitching rotation, as well as the mixture of experience and youth in the field and at the plate, the Red Sox make a legitimate claim as champion contenders, so long as everyone can remain healthy (knock on wood).

Let’s dive back in history for just a second to analyze what has happened since Boston’s last championship.

Donald Trump moved into the White House, Kobe Bryant retired, Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar, the Cleveland Cavaliers won its first NBA championship, the legendary Muhammad Ali passed and Kim and Kanye got hitched and have two children. Am I missing anything?

Oh yeah, I forgot to mention the Cubs broke its 108-year World Series drought! The “Curse of the Billy Goat” is no more.

Maybe I’m being overdramatic. After all, there are eight teams that have yet to taste that coveted World Series locker room champagne and in baseball, anything can happen.

Realistically, every team has a shot at the title. I can do all the research and bore you with the thousands of numbers crunched by experts, but baseball is mysterious. That’s why I love it.

Let Yogi Berra remind you about the beauty of the sport: “In baseball, you don’t know nothing.”

Call me an optimist, but I consider myself a realist.

After the Met’s postseason loss to the Giants in 2016, New York’s ace, Noah Syndergaard, tweeted a heartwarming message that every fan can relate to at some point, “Baseball has a way of ripping your (heart) out, stabbing it, putting it back in your chest, then healing itself just in time for Spring Training.”

Yet another reminder that it’s good to have baseball back.

But as long as the calendar says April, spring training is a thing of the past and the regular season is in full swing. Now, every team is playing for October, because every team has a chance.

Only 150 odd games to go.

2 total views, 2 views today