Big Event sweeps across Kearney

written by Antelope Staff April 13, 2017

Haley Pierce
Antelope Staff

Students from organizations across campus went out into the Kearney community on Saturday to complete volunteer projects as part of the Big Event.

In its twelfth annual year, student organizations completed tasks including helping clean the Kearney Children’s Museum, picking up trash along the highway, and cleaning windows in an assisted living facility.
Dubbed “one big day, one big thanks, one big event,” the Big Event is an opportunity for UNK to show its appreciation to the Kearney community who greatly invests in the university.

The day began with opening remarks from Kearney Mayor Stanley Clouse and University of Nebraska Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen.

Once finished with their project, students joined the National Residence Hall Honorary at Harmon Park for pizza.

