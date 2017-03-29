Home Arts Cheng’s Concerto
Arts

Cheng’s Concerto

written by Antelope Staff March 29, 2017
Kevin Cheng

UNK Communications
Antelope Staff

University of Nebraska at Kearney piano student Kevin Cheng has several hobbies, but the most important being producing orchestral concerts, especially on April 9.

Kevin Cheng

Kevin Cheng

Cheng has gathered a symphony orchestra to play with him at a 3 p.m. concert at Kearney High School Auditorium, where he will present “Romantic Piano Concerto,” featuring himself on piano, Kearney High School’s Camerata Honor Orchestra, and several professionals from across Nebraska in wind and percussion.

Cheng raised funds for the event, contracted the conductor and musicians, secured the venue and selected the pieces for what will become the fourth Nebraska orchestral concert he has produced.
The performance, which is free and open to the public, will feature “Piano Concerto No. 2 in E Major, Op. 59” composed by Moritz Moszkowski, and Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto.”

Cheng has produced previous concerts in Valentine and Central City, and he is looking forward to this concert in Kearney. He said donations are accepted to ensure he covers his costs, and he is planning a door-prize giveaway of a mounted elk head, hunting is one of his other hobbies.

Cheng is from Hsinchu, Taiwan, and is a junior at UNK.

4 total views, 4 views today

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Burbul inspires through love of photography

March 2, 2017

Eye-opening conference gives Overby motivation

March 7, 2017

Three Choirs to perform Feb. 26

March 2, 2017

Expand your experience

March 7, 2017

Cranes in the plains

March 7, 2017

New Music brings Atlanta Chamber Cartel

March 7, 2017

Fronczak, over 15 years as instructor

March 2, 2017

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*