Cheng’s Concerto

UNK Communications

Antelope Staff

University of Nebraska at Kearney piano student Kevin Cheng has several hobbies, but the most important being producing orchestral concerts, especially on April 9.

Cheng has gathered a symphony orchestra to play with him at a 3 p.m. concert at Kearney High School Auditorium, where he will present “Romantic Piano Concerto,” featuring himself on piano, Kearney High School’s Camerata Honor Orchestra, and several professionals from across Nebraska in wind and percussion.

Cheng raised funds for the event, contracted the conductor and musicians, secured the venue and selected the pieces for what will become the fourth Nebraska orchestral concert he has produced.

The performance, which is free and open to the public, will feature “Piano Concerto No. 2 in E Major, Op. 59” composed by Moritz Moszkowski, and Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto.”

Cheng has produced previous concerts in Valentine and Central City, and he is looking forward to this concert in Kearney. He said donations are accepted to ensure he covers his costs, and he is planning a door-prize giveaway of a mounted elk head, hunting is one of his other hobbies.

Cheng is from Hsinchu, Taiwan, and is a junior at UNK.

4 total views, 4 views today