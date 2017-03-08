Alpha Phi Antes Up

Cody Moslander

Sorority hosts poker Cash- in for prizes at poker tournament to raise money thousands for women’s heart health

It would be a safe bet to say that this years Alpha Phi Red Dress Poker Tournament will be an entertaining and fun evening. You can trust me;, I’m not a good bluffer.

Whether you’re feeling lucky or you think skill trumps all on Thursday, March 2 at the Health and Sports Center, the Alpha Phi sorority will put on their red dresses and get their dealing hands ready for their annual poker tournament. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and tTickets are twelve dollars$12 before and fifteen $15dollars at the door. You are able to buy back in for ten dollars$10 before 7:30 p.m.

Madi Casper, a sophomore elementary education major from Kearney, is the director of philanthropy for Alpha Phi, and when asked why someone should go she simply remarked,says the prizes are the draw. “With over 85 prizes and money going to a great organization, why wouldn’t you want to come?”

It’s true that the money raised in the tournament will go to the Alpha Phi Foundation, which promotes women’s heart health. Casper says that this year they are hoping to raise around $8,000 dollars this year for the foundation.

If that’s not enough, there will also be prizes given out to the top players. The top prize this year isTop prizes include a 55- inch smart television and the second place prize is an is and Xbox One. Other prizes include gift cards worth $50 and $100. dollars.

For those that are feeling even luckier, there is also a raffle taking place. Tickets for the raffle are one ticket for one dollar$1 or six tickets for five dollars$5. Prizes in the raffle include a grill, a speaker, and a purse filled with LipSense lipstick.

Along with the chips at the table, there will also be chips to snack on, as well as pizza and drinks that can be brought to you as you play by the women of Alpha Phi.

Come cash it on a good time at the Health and Sports Center, support a good cause, and meet new people. There is more information at Alpha Phi’s Facebook page.

When: Thursday, March 2 Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Health and Sports Center

Tickets: $12 before, $15 at the door

Raffle: 1 for $1, or 6 for $5

Red stands out, eyes are drawn to the color and it is considered a confidence booster when one wears it. Heart Health Month raises awareness about heart disease and National Wear Red Day is to remind women that heart disease has been claiming 500,000 women lives each year.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. The American Heart Association began raising awareness and funding in 1924; while the tradition of Heart Health Month began in 1964. National Wear Red Day, which takes place on the first Friday of every Feb., ruary has been empowering women to take accountability for the leading cause of illness and death each year since 2003.

Since the origination of National Wear Red Day:

• Nearly 90% of women have made at least one healthy behavior change.

• More than one-third1/3 of women has lost weight.

• More than 50% of women have increased their exercise.

• 6 out of 10 women have changed their diets.

• More than 40% of women have checked their cholesterol levels.

• One third of women has have talked with their doctors about developing heart health plans.

• Death in women has decreased by more than 30% over the past 10 years.

• Today, nearly 300 fewer women die from heart disease and stroke each day.

How you can raise awareness:

• Like The Heart Foundation on Facebook and, follow them on Twitter and share the postings with your friends.

• Educate yourself.

