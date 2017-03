Photo by Todd Rundstrom

The UNK wrestling team is honored during halftime of the women’s basketball game Tuesday after winning the MIAA Conference title and qualifying six for D II Nationals.

NCAA D II National qualifiers are:

133 Bryce Shoemaker

149 Keith Surber

157 Destin McCauley

165 Calvin Ochs

184 Zach Stodden

285 Kevin Barrett

