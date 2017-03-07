Expand your experience

“Crane: On Earth, In Sky” March 13 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center

Journey with whooping cranes and black neck cranes through this family-friendly production featuring puppetry, dance, aerial artistry and music from Nebraska’s native cultures. Children and adults alike will enjoy this amazing performance created by Ty Defoe of the Ojibwa and Oneida tribes and by Ibex Puppetry’s Heather Henson, daughter of Muppets’ creator Jim Henson.

Tickets are free through university. They may be obtained by contacting the Business & Finance office by email at meierf@unk.edu.

Sandhill crane facts:

•More than 80% of the world’s population of Sandhill cranes, over 500,000, converges on Nebraska’s Platte River valley.

•The shallow braided channels of Nebraska’s Platte River provide safe nighttime roost sites.

•During their stop in Nebraska, cranes gain nearly 10% of their body weight.

•Two major centers: Nebraska Nature & Visitor Center or the Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary each host 30,000 human visitors for crane education and tours.

•Visitors can view around Kearney locales listed at http://visitkearney.org/sandhill-cranes/

Source: http://www.nwf.org/Wildlife/Wildlife-Library/Birds/Sandhill-Crane.aspx

http://www.nebraskaflyway.com/the-spring-migration-of-the-sandhill-cranes/

