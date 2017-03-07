Home Arts Expand your experience
ArtsNews

Expand your experience

written by Antelope Staff March 7, 2017
Crane: On Earth, In Sky

“Crane: On Earth, In Sky” March 13 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center

Journey with whooping cranes and black neck cranes through this family-friendly production featuring puppetry, dance, aerial artistry and music from Nebraska’s native cultures.  Children and adults alike will enjoy this amazing performance created by Ty Defoe of the Ojibwa and Oneida tribes and by Ibex Puppetry’s Heather Henson, daughter of Muppets’ creator Jim Henson.

Tickets are free through university.  They may be obtained by contacting the Business & Finance office by email at meierf@unk.edu.

Sandhill crane facts:
•More than 80% of the world’s population of Sandhill cranes, over 500,000, converges on Nebraska’s Platte River valley.
•The shallow braided channels of Nebraska’s Platte River provide safe nighttime roost sites.
•During their stop in Nebraska, cranes gain nearly 10% of their body weight.

Two major centers:  Nebraska Nature & Visitor Center or the Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary each host 30,000 human visitors for crane education and tours.
•Visitors can view around Kearney locales listed at http://visitkearney.org/sandhill-cranes/
Source: http://www.nwf.org/Wildlife/Wildlife-Library/Birds/Sandhill-Crane.aspx
http://www.nebraskaflyway.com/the-spring-migration-of-the-sandhill-cranes/

1 total views, 1 views today

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

With fall comes nasty flu season

October 12, 2016

Students Jump, Run, Slide for G-Phi Joe:...

November 5, 2014

Big Event a big success

April 22, 2015

Mr. T on life and teaching in...

April 7, 2010

Black History Month gets perspective from Hill...

March 7, 2012

New legislation represents groundbreaking investment, aid for...

September 23, 2009

UNK hires new athletic director

September 18, 2013

A year in the making

February 24, 2016

So you think you can drag?

November 13, 2013

Kearneybars.com hosts VIP night at The Garage

December 8, 2011

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*