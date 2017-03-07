Cranes in the plains

MONA’s ‘Cranes: Taking Flight’ exhibit showcases world-famous Sandhill cranes

Each year around the time of the Sandhill crane migration, the Museum of Nebraska Art MONA opens an exhibit showcasing the birds. From oil paintings to woodcarving and photographs, MONA has some of the best artwork sharing the story of the cranes.

The Sandhill cranes are one of the most famous things about Kearney. Almost every person living in or around this city knows about the cranes, but an appreciation can grow through a current MONA exhibit. ‘Cranes: Taking Flight’ features artwork centered on the Sandhill Cranes. The exhibit is free and open to the public from Feb. 7 through May 28.

1 total views, 1 views today