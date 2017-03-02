Wrestlers send 6 to nationals

Lopers 3rd at regionals; crown 3 champions

The 2nd-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team crowned three champions to finish in third place at the Super Region IV Tournament Saturday afternoon in Golden, Colorado.

At the regional tournament, the top four finishers in each weight class qualify for the NCAA Championships March 10-11 in Birmingham, Alabama. UNK, which had won six straight region titles, tallied 100.5 points to trail 13th-ranked California Baptist (125.0) and 16th-ranked Colorado State-Pueblo (112.5). Fifth-ranked Central Oklahoma was right behind the Lopers with 97.5 points.

Finishing in first place in their class was South Dakota senior Destin McCauley (157 lbs.), Kansas junior Calvin Ochs (165 lbs.) and Illinois junior Keith Surber (149 lbs.). Maryland junior Kevin Barrett (285 lbs.) was runner up as was Kansas junior Bryce Shoemaker (133 lbs.). Due to injury, Shoemaker medically forfeited his title match.

Also headed to Alabama for the NCAA’s will be Colorado sophomore Zach Stodden. He rallied late to finish third at 184 pounds.

Of the six Lopers headed to Alabama, Stodden (26-11) will be the only one who hasn’t wrestled at nationals before.

Brackets for the NCAA’s will be announced this week.

