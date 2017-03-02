Three Choirs to perform Feb. 26

Erich Gebers

The choirs of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, under the direction of Dr. David Bauer, will perform Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall. Admission will be free.

This concert will start with the men’s choir, Loose Canons, performing “Captain Fate,” from “Three Pirate Songs” by Peter Schickele. The women’s choir, Caelestis Voces, will follow the Loose Canons with Emma Lou Diemer’s “Two Madrigals” and “Pure Imagination,” from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

The Loose Canons will join Caelestis Voces to sing “Set Me as a Seal” by David Childs with Calvert Switzer performing on the trombone, followed by Daniel Gawthrop’s “Sing Me to Heaven.”

After the performance of the Loose Canons and Caelestis Voces, the select chamber choir, Collegium, will perform “The Lone Wild Bird” by David Johnson, followed by Matays Seiber’s “Three Hungarian Folk Songs: The Handsome Butcher, Apple, apple and The Old Woman.” Following will be “Light of the Clear Blue Morning” written by Craig Hella Johnson with soprano soloist Tierney Casper and Collegium will end their portion of the concert surrounding the audience singing “All My Trials” by Norman Lubhoff with soprano soloist Jessica Gangstad.

The Choraleers will start their portion of the concert with a piece titled “Kua Rongo Mai Koe,” which is a New Zealand welcome song with the music written by Ngapo Wehi and arranged for choir by Eddie Quaid. Tenor Benjamin Hill and soprano Darien Meyers will start the beginning of “This House of Peace” by Ralph Johnson and the choir will be accompanied by several musicians from UNK. These musicians will include Dr. Ting-Lan Chen and Caleb Rohrer on violin, Dr. Noah Rogoff on cello and Heidi Farrell on the oboe.

After performing “This House of Peace,” the UNK Choraleers will perform the “Pie Jesu, from Requiem” by Andrew Lloyd Webber with soprano soloist Minori Yamauchi and mezzo-soprano soloist Jaime Mendenhall, before transitioning into Kim Andre Arnesen’s “Even When He is Silent.”

The concert will end with “O Clap Your Hands” by Ralph Vaughan Williams and have accompaniment from Dr. Tim Farrell and Giovanni Flores on the trumpet, Dr. Robert Benton on euphonium and Ann Bauer on the organ.

