Students share similarities, enjoy differences

Daniela Gonzalez

Antelope Staff

When it comes to finding variety and diversity, there is no better place than the International Student Organization (ISA), where multicultural events, meetings and diverse activities constantly take place around campus.

ISA brings together domestic and international students to share amazing experiences. It offers many opportunities to make friends, meet people from all around the world, learn about other cultures and understand that every single person has experiences to share.

For many international students, the organization represents their home away from home. Honestly, it has given me a lot more comfort to go out and talk to people. It is not just the place that makes students feel safe, but through ISA, members establish multiple relationships.

UNK is a little world full of richness in knowledge and every kind of point of view. Around campus, there are plenty of cultures and many different perspectives that can bring students changes in their lifestyle, new ways of communication or new opinions that could definitely broaden their mind.

Smiles serve as a representative of the gratitude international students feel to the Kearney community. It is always a pleasure to share our culture and receive smiles in return. We came to UNK to learn, experience, help, teach and enjoy our stay in Kearney and ISA bring us a really great opportunity to make our expectations come through.

Everyone is invited to go to the International Student Association located at Welch Hall; there are always people happy to talk more about the organization.

