Students challenge physiques with ‘bouldering’

Campus Rec’s Boulder Tournament Competition kicked off with 42 students, 15 teams and one rock wall on Feb. 1

Micaela Klassen

Antelope Staff

Last spring semester Jacob McCann, head of Outdoor Adventures and the rock wall, jumpstarted the boulder tournament with the previous leadership. He said they received the inspiration of creating a competition through various other institutions implementing it for their own rock walls.

McCann described bouldering as something similar to a bowling league, although your fingers are supporting your weight 15-20 feet instead of a bowling ball with both feet planted on the ground.



Sport climbing is referenced by taking routes; while bouldering is referenced using problems. They’re both extensive and intricate workouts; but bouldering makes a climber think about where they will place their feet and hands as well as how they want to hold themselves before they take that next step.

When McCann helped start the tournament last year, they were running the problems week to week. This year he has an idea about how it works for students with various skill levels. Some students only climb during the tournament, and McCann makes sure he has nine levels of problems ranging from beginner to advanced.

The technical term used to refer to where you grab onto the wall is “holds.” In preparation for Wednesday night’s bouldering, McCann and a team of three other people will unbolt the holds and arrange them to reach the various skill levels of competitors.

McCann said, “One of the routes I did, the beginner one to the right. If you look at it, you’ll notice that you’ll grab two of the same holds while your feet are on two of the same holds. It’s a free flow. More of an art than anything.”

The tournament lasts 15 weeks over the semester and is 6-8 every Wednesday night at the rock wall.

