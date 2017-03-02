Student adjusts to campus life after study in Hawaii

Kennedy Schaefer

Antelope Staff

Moving to a new place can be challenging, and adjusting to a new pace of life and the experiences can be life changing. Jessica Hess, a sophomore spent her fall 2016 semester at the University of Hawaii at Manoa through the national exchange student program at UNK. Hess went to Hawaii because her mom lived there as a child and always talked about it. “I have also loved warm weather and being in the water, so Hawaii was perfect for that,” she said.

Embracing her new pace of life in Hawaii wasn’t difficult for Hess, “It was super easy to adjust, and everyone was really friendly. Hawaii was kind of like Nebraska because everyone would smile and say hi and invite you to do things,” Hess said.

Many classes Hess took while studying at the University of Hawaii at Manoa were similar to her UNK classes such as Anatomy, Physiology, and Humanities. She also took a modern dance class. “It was a super unique experience,” Hess said.

Adjusting to a new home in Hawaii wasn’t a challenge for Hess, it is adjusting to her old schedule back at UNK that has been the most challenging since her study abroad trip Hess said.

“It has been harder to study, I would take my notes and flash cards to the beach, and now I don’t have a motivation like that.”

It has been hard since returning to Nebraska adjusting to the food as there are not as many options here at UNK as in Hawaii. “And I miss Boba teas and pho,” Hess said. “At the cafeteria in Hawaii there was a lot more fresh food, vegetarian/vegan options and lots of Asian cuisines.”

After returning, Hess said she is focused on being happy by maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul. “I’m more aware now that people shouldn’t be concerned with how much their future occupation will pay or if your parents approve; you should do what your heart desires,” Hess said.

Her time in Hawaii has not only changed Hess’ perspective on her life but also has pushed her to encourage others to pursue their dreams and goals as well. “At our age we are trying to figure out what we are doing with our lives, and there is so much we haven’t seen and you never know if you’ll find a new inspiration,” Hess said. “I know I will cherish all of these memories for the rest of my life.”

