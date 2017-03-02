Randall leads community fighting HIV/AIDS

Jordyn Randall interns for the Nebraska AIDS Project to test for HIV and counsel those who are affected

Abbie Rohr

Antelope Staff

Jordyn Randall a senior from Moscow, Idaho, recently accepted a very select internship with the Nebraska AIDS Project (NAP).

After her acceptance, she found that only 2 percent of those who applied were accepted. “The application process was simple,” she said, “I sent my resume and cover letter to the head facilitator along with an application form.”

The internship is one strong step toward her future of grad school and hopefully a career as a college professor.

Randall, a family studies major with a minor in psychology, heard about this internship through Janice Woods, the Director of Business Internships and Experiential Learning and family studies and interior design assistant professor Michael Langlais, her advisor.

NAP’s mission is to lead the community in the fight to overcome HIV/AIDS and its stigma through education, supportive services and advocacy. The organization helps to promote HIV education throughout the community in the hopes of decreasing the spread of the virus in the future.

Randall is certified in testing for HIV and counseling those who are affected.

She is required to follow confidentiality laws and assist clients through the testing process. “I am responsible for clients’ paperwork to be completed correctly, and that I review all options and resources with them to educate them on basic safety and to promote a safe community,” she said.

She said “I will help to promote NAP and advocate for a strong, educated, and supported community.” Randall is responsible for statistics and analyses collection, research in the field and advocating for AIDS education.

NAP provides free HIV and AIDS testing as well as testing for other STIs. The organization also helps those who have already been affected by the virus. Case Managers at NAP assist the affected by connecting them to medical care, financial assistance, therapy and so much more. NAP also provides support groups to those who are affected as well as family members and friends of those who have the virus.

Randall plans to take her experience to grad school. She has applied to four different graduate programs outside of Nebraska. “I am not from Nebraska originally, and I wish to take as many opportunities as possible to travel and gain new life experiences, including regional and cultural differences,” she said.

Later this month, she will know which colleges accepted her and where her next step will lead. “My top two are Colorado State and Indiana University – Bloomington,” she said. Her end goal is to complete a PhD in human development, family studies or social psychology. She later hopes to continue her career as a university professor and mentor.

She believes that this internship with NAP will help her in her future education and career. “When taking the training course, I knew instantly that I will be exercising my counseling skills,” she said.

The Kearney branch of NAP provides free HIV testing. It is open Monday through Friday by appointment only; appointments can be made by calling 308-338-0527.

1 total views, 1 views today