Lady Lopers shatter records for ticket to MIAA

Team scores 93 in victory over Southwest Baptist to advance

Ellen Laird

In a great offensive performance, the Lopers beat Southwest Baptist University Saturday 93-76. The 93 points are the most UNK has ever scored in an MIAA contest and helped the ladies crush the season-high scoring record.

In the first half alone, the Lopers put up 44 points, compared to the season average of 64 points per game according to lopers.com.

The ladies shot 11 of 16 from the three point line for a 68.8 completion percentage and one of the best in Loper history.

Junior guard Michaela Barry from Battle Creek once again broke her scoring record, posting 28 points compared to her previous record of 23. Alongside Barry, point guard Alexa Hogberg, a senior from Arizona, shot a season-high 16 points.

The Lopers fought aggressively in the paint for a combined 40 points to SBU’s 20. UNK forwards Kelsey Fitzgerald and Imani Kyser totaled 18 of those points in the paint. Kyser and Grace Barry combined for 22 of the 23 bench points.

Four minutes into the second half, Grand Island junior Mckenzie Brown hit an 18 footer to set the pace. From there on SBU never came within four points of closing the gap.

UNK was hot in the fourth quarter. Going 4 of 4 from the three point line, the Lopers put the game out of reach for the Bearcats.

UNK totaled 33 field goals out of 54 attempts, SBU had 25 out of 63.

Senior guard Courtney Aitken of Dannebrog lead both teams in rebounding. She helped UNK pull in 26 off the glass defensively.



With this win, UNK advances to the MIAA tournament on Tuesday, February 28. The Lopers face off at home against Lindenwood University. With a win, they will face #1 Pittsburg State on Friday, March 3 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Men’s and Women’s tournament brackets are available at lopers.com.

