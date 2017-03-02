Lady Lopers dominate Buckle court again

Ellen Laird

Antelope Sports

Nebraska-Kearney swept the week with two wins again at home on the Buckle court. The ladies took on Central Oklahoma Bronchos and the Northeastern Riverhawks on Feb. 9.

After the two victories, UNK’s record is now 9-14 with a 5-10 conference record.

While taking on the ninth seaded Central Oklahoma Bronchos, the girls put up a total of 55 points to 52 Bronchos points. UNK beat UCO in the paint, and off the bench, but UCO tied 11 a piece for points off turnovers and 10 a piece for second chance points.



Coming off the board, the teams tied for ten offensive rebounds but UCO pulled down 41 total rebounds to UNK’s 33.

Junior guard from Norfolk Catholic Michaela Barry had a big night last Thursday scoring 22 points, 17 in the first half. The Bronchos only switched the lead once but came close again toward the end of the fourth quarter. Closing the gap and passing by only one point, the Bronchos couldn’t find the basket after the Lady Lopers quickly tied and took the lead.

On Feb. 11, the Lopers blew the Northeastern State Riverhawks out of the water with a 54-36 win Saturday.

Saturday was also senior night and seniors Courtney Aitken of Dannebrog; Kelsey Fitzgerald of Yankton, South Dakota; Alexa Hogberg of Chandler, Arizona; and Nieka Wheeler of Independence, Missouri were honored.

Lopers tipped off the game with a call and answer mentality. For every shot Northeastern State put up, UNK had an answer immediately on the other end of the court. After a long first half of a tight score, the Lady Lopers took off in the second half stretching the point gap to as high as 19 points, holding the Riverhawks to single digits.

High scorer was Hogberg for 12; following with 11 points was junior Imani Kyser and Barry with 10. UNK went strong in the paint putting 22 points up 16 off the bench.

Aitken came out on top with 11 rebounds out of UNK’s 45 total boards. After Saturday night’s win the Nebraska-Kearney, the Lopers are now tied with Lindenwood for 10th place in the MIAA standings.

The Lopers head to Edmond, Oklahoma, to take on the Bronchos again as well as the Riverhawks in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, this week.

