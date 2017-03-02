Home News Anybody up for Sex In The Dark?
News

Anybody up for Sex In The Dark?

written by Antelope Staff March 2, 2017

Lights off as ‘Sexpert’ panel answers toughest sex questions anonymously

Photo by Rachel Arehart Kiphany Hof leads the Women’s Center as the Associate Director of Counseling Care. Hof works to create informational and useful programming, such as Sex in the Dark, that is helpful to students on campus.

Photo by Rachel Arehart
Kiphany Hof leads the Women’s Center as the Associate Director of Counseling Care. Hof works to create informational and useful programming, such as Sex in the Dark, that is helpful to students on campus.

Rachel Arehart
Antelope Staff

Students will be able to ask any questions they may have about sex and get real and immediate answers at Sex in the Dark, Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Cedar Room of the Nebraskan Student Union.
“Students can write in questions about sexual health and our panel of ‘sexperts’ will answer those questions. We know that many students have questions about sex but are often hesitant to ask them,” said Kiphany Hof, Associate Director of Counseling Care and the Women’s Center.
This program will be an educational event meant to support sexual health among college students, answering any questions that students might have in a discreet and open way.
“The Women’s Center is proud to partner with Student Health and Peer Health for this sex education program called Sex in the Dark. Sex in the Dark takes a question and answer approach to sex education,” Hof said.
Knowing that students may be shy or hesitant to ask in front of their peers, the lights will be turned off during the event to remain discreet.
“We turn the lights off during the program to promote anonymity and to decrease any embarrassment students might have,” Hof said.
The Women’s Center and Student Health have sexual health resources available and staff to talk to about any further sexual related questions.

1 total views, 1 views today

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Getting into the swing of things, eh?

April 3, 2013

Cho runs, never stops chasing goals

December 20, 2010

Barnes & Noble takes over as on-campus...

October 7, 2015

Simple, yet powerful

April 22, 2015

Nebraska, a Portal to Korean Pride

November 4, 2015

UNK Hosts ‘No Limits’: Students Research Eco-Feminism...

January 26, 2011

Get Ready for a Taste of Japan

February 9, 2011

Foreign Film Series to show: Once revolutionary,...

March 29, 2012

Funding supports motivation, prep to study abroad

August 29, 2012

Bowl fans split

February 5, 2014

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*