Anybody up for Sex In The Dark?

Lights off as ‘Sexpert’ panel answers toughest sex questions anonymously

Rachel Arehart

Antelope Staff

Students will be able to ask any questions they may have about sex and get real and immediate answers at Sex in the Dark, Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Cedar Room of the Nebraskan Student Union.

“Students can write in questions about sexual health and our panel of ‘sexperts’ will answer those questions. We know that many students have questions about sex but are often hesitant to ask them,” said Kiphany Hof, Associate Director of Counseling Care and the Women’s Center.

This program will be an educational event meant to support sexual health among college students, answering any questions that students might have in a discreet and open way.

“The Women’s Center is proud to partner with Student Health and Peer Health for this sex education program called Sex in the Dark. Sex in the Dark takes a question and answer approach to sex education,” Hof said.

Knowing that students may be shy or hesitant to ask in front of their peers, the lights will be turned off during the event to remain discreet.

“We turn the lights off during the program to promote anonymity and to decrease any embarrassment students might have,” Hof said.

The Women’s Center and Student Health have sexual health resources available and staff to talk to about any further sexual related questions.

