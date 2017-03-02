“The Carillon offers UNK students an excellent opportunity to see their work in print and to reach an audience beyond the classroom.” – Marguerite Tassi

The Xi Beta Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta is taking submissions for The Carillon yearly creative anthology through 11 p.m. Friday, March 10.

The Carillon anthology is an opportunity for aspiring writers and scholars to put forth their best writing and become accustomed to the publication process. The anthology also acts as an active step for students to “get their foot in the door” in the professional world.

Dr. Marguerite Tassi, distinguished professor Martin and Sigma Tau Delta advisor said The Carillon offers UNK students an excellent opportunity to see their work in print and to reach an audience beyond the classroom. “Readers of The Carillon will discover the work of talented creative writing students and emerging scholars in English studies,” she said.

The submissions may be emailed to carillon@unk.edu or turned into The Carillon’s mailbox in the English Department. Students may submit creative and scholarly works including poetry, short fiction, scripts, critical essays and photographs. The submissions will be peer reviewed, formed into a collection, and published in a professional standard.

Each author can submit a total of five written works and four photographs. Each work must be submitted as a separate document without identification information. A separate document must be submitted with the author’s name, contact information, and the title(s).

The anthology will print and release in the fall. Every author is guaranteed two copies of the printed anthology. The anthology is open access for any students wishing to read it as copies are available.

Following the selection process, responses will be sent to all submissions within one to two weeks. Email carillon@unk.edu with any questions or concerns.

Things to remember when submitting:

Poetry

-Maximum of 15 pages total

-Times New Roman/12 pt font/.doc or .docx file

-Double Spaced (If form is an issue, please mention this in your email.)

-No author affiliation anywhere in the document to aid in the peer review

-Title and page number in the upper-right corner

Short Fiction/Scripts/Critical Essays

-Maximum of 5,000 words each

-Times New Roman/12 pt font/.doc or .docx file

-Double Spaced

-No author affiliation anywhere in the document to aid in the peer review

-Title and page number in the upper-right corner

Photograph

-Submit in desired format, word document is acceptable

-No author affiliation anywhere in the document to aid in the peer review

