13th annual talent show

FAME showcases individual, group talents at LPAC sponsored event

Meghan Weideburg

Antelope Staff

The LPAC team rolled out the red carpet so Thursday’s FAME audience and performers could feel like they were attending a big Hollywood event.

Miranda Ketteler, LPAC’s chair for FAME, said “The nice thing about FAME is that it is an annual event, so there is a lot of tradition that goes into it. The fun part is that each year whoever is the chair of the event gets to put their own little spin on it! This year we tried to make the atmosphere a little more festive and ordered extra decorations.”

Ketteler emphasized that having fun with the event makes the rest of the rest of the preparation seem easy.

Loper Programming and Activities Council (LPAC) hosted the 13th annual Fame Talent Show in the Student Union Ponderosa Room Thursday, Feb. 24.

This dynamic, campus-wide talent show allows students to showcase their unique talents and abilities. LPAC’s signature event has two categories: group and individual performances. Five individuals registered for this year’s show, along with six groups.

Nearly 200 students, family members and friends filled the audience to cheer on performers throughout the night.

FAME is an event enjoyed by audience members, performers and judges. The judges panel was comprised of Jael Roschewski, assistant director of campus visit programs, Laura Matthies, assistant director for student activities and events and Rachel Flaugh, student body president.

Various talents included singing, dancing, comedy and slam poetry. LPAC member McKenzie Cuba acted as the MC for the event. Between performers, Cuba entertained the audience with card tricks, jokes, songs and so much more. Cuba even gave out three free concert tickets to this year’s LPAC spring concert.

In order to win the free tickets, willing audience members had to head on stage and sing the missing lyrics to songs from Joe Nichols, Parmalee and Logan Mize, this year’s spring concert lineup.

Cuba said her favorite part about FAME is hearing and seeing the talents UNK students have to offer. “I love watching their faces when they get announced that they have placed and will receive a prize too. The support the audience gives to each participant is also incredible and is a true testament to how our campus is a community supporting each other. But we seriously have some awesome talent here!”

“The main key to a successful show is all of the LPAC help we had. All of the members made the show run so smoothly,” Ketteler said.



Individual prizes for first, second and third place were $200, $150 and $50. Group prizes for first, second and third places were $300, $200 and $100.

The first place winner in the individual category was Roman Schmidt who performed slam poetry and the first place winner in the group category was Go, a dance group.

Upcoming LPAC sponsored events include the spring concert on Thursday, March 30 and the LPAC fun 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 1.

For more information about LPAC, or their events, head to www.unk.edu/lpac.

