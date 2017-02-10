Wrestlers take down UCM 38 – 3

The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team recorded 16 takedowns and had 28 near fall points in a 38-3 win over Central Missouri Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers improve to 15-6 (3-1) while the unranked Mules fall to 5-9 (1-4).

Despite nationally-ranked juniors Calvin Ochs (2nd/165 lbs.) and Bryce Shoemaker (3rd/133 lbs.) sitting out, UNK had little trouble defeating UCM for a 13th straight time.

Replacing Shoemaker in the lineup, sophomore JD Rader (Jewell, Ia.) tallied a four point near fall to start the third period in a 7-2 win over John Feeney. At 141 pounds, true freshman and 11th-ranked Jacob Wasser (Kintnersville, Pa.) managed three takedowns and eight near fall points to record a second period tech fall, 15-0.

Two-time All-American Keith Surber (Sparta, Ill.) one-upped Wasser as he needed just 1:10 to tech fall Zach Schridde, 18-0, at 149 pounds. Surber managed 16 near fall points in 42 seconds to quickly end things.

Next, Alaskan sophomore Isaac Deaton worked off the cobwebs to major Cole Kemna, 14-4, at 174 pounds. UNK’s new starter at this class, Deaton hadn’t wrestled since mid-December due to injury. His night included three takedowns in the first period.

Finally, pin machines Destin McCauley (157 lbs.) and Kevin Barrett (285 lbs.) were at it again. McCauley got his in 1:08 with Barrett needing just 42 seconds to record his team-leading 15th fall of the season.



The Lopers finish the dual season next Thursday night when 16th-ranked Fort Hays State comes to down. That dual will begin at 7:00 p.m. and be held in Cushing Coliseum.

