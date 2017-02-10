Festival to bring sneak peak of Japanese culture

“These students are my family, and we are excited for the festival.”

Sydney Norris

Antelope Staff

The annual festival of the Japanese Association at Kearney will be full of color, tantalizing smells, tastes and beautiful sounds because the enthusiastic students put so much into the preparations.

The students have been planning this event since September 2016 for prizes, live Facebook videos, raffles, dancing, free food and karate.

The event, in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union will open the doors Feb. 18, with the event starting at 6:30.

Almost 90 students involved in the festival all hope to share their culture with the students of UNK and anyone in the community.



The delicious foods available to taste will include a traditional entrée with rice and an array of toppings. The food will be free, with four sides to choose from along with the dessert.

Along with the food, students have put their talent to work for high energy dancing. The students have been working day and night to perfect the moves. Three different groups will each perform a different variation of Japanese dance.

President Japanese Association: Satsuki Morimoto

Major: Interior design

Class: Junior

Hometown: Osaka, Japan

Saturday, Feb 18

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Ponderosa Room

