Woods sets students up for success

After finding her personal internships life-changing and influential in her career decisions, Janice Woods helps CBT students toward future careers

Abbie Rohr

Antelope Staff

If you are a student in the College of Business and Technology (CBT) and you are looking for an internship, look no further. Janice Woods, the director of business, internships and experiential learning, is here to help.

Woods works with about 180 to 200 CBT students to find an internship for credit that will aid in their future careers.

In most of the colleges on campus, students work with their advisors for internships, but not in CBT. “We are unique in that we have dedicated internship directors in our college to help students find internships and do the internship course through UNK; it’s nice that we have that perk to offer our students,” Woods said.

Students in the department are required to take an experiential learning course. “The internship class is the most popular way to fulfill that requirement,” Woods said.

Students must be either juniors or seniors, they are required to intern 12 weeks at a business or agency and generally are required to have 200 work hours.

Usually when students intern, they receive a mentor at the business who gives them advice on their remaining classes or helps them to see the different careers in their field of choice.

Most of the internships that students receive are in the Central Nebraska region. “Our university’s mission is to serve the central Nebraska region, so that is a good thing for us to have our students working here,” Woods said.

However, there are also opportunities for students to intern out of state. “There is actually an accounting student in California right now working with one of the top four accounting firms in the nation. We do some prestigious internships because some of our students are just outstanding, and when they apply they are in the top applicants,” Woods said.

Every year a student gets the opportunity to work for the FDIC nationally, other students work in Washington, D.C. for senators, at different corporate headquarters or at one of the top four accounting firms.

“If a student wants to do an internship they can come start working with us. We help critique resumes, cover letters and we also talk with them to find an internship that fits into what area they are interested in,” Woods said.

For more information about how to receive an internship in the college of business and technology visit unk.edu/business_internships.

Woods Internship experiences varied

When Janice Woods was an undergraduate majoring in food science, she had internships that influenced her life.

The summer of her sophomore year she interned for Tyson at their world headquarters in Arkansas. Her major involved research and development and included chemistry and microbiology, she said. She worked with chicken products and helped Tyson develop new products. She worked on the Burger King, Taco Bell and other fast food restaurants’ accounts to help improve their chicken items and come up with new items.

Her senior year, Woods had another internship with Cargill in Kansas. “I have such a respect for internships because of the experiences and fun I had. It was just life changing for me, so I am very passionate about helping students have that kind of experience,” she said.

Before UNK, Woods worked in Central Nebraska as a production manager at a large food factory.

When the opportunity for internship director at UNK opened, she applied because she felt that she understood the industry and was passionate about the field of work. “The internship job has been a really good fit for me and helping steer students in a direction that they feel good about.”

2 total views, 2 views today

Category: Features