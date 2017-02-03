UNK Wind Ensemble to tour Eastern Nebraska

Erich Gebers

The University of Nebraska Kearney Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Duane Bierman, will perform Feb. 1 , 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall as part of their kickoff to their annual three-day concert tour. Admission is free.

This year’s tour will have e group will play for six performances at high schools across eastern and northeastern Nebraska, featuring Dr. Tim Farrell, professor of Trumpet trumpet and chair of the UNK Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.



UNK Wind Ensemble members will start Thursday, Feb. 2 with three performances. The first performance will be at Wood River High School at 8:30 a.m. followed by a performance at the Fullerton High School at 1 p.m. Later in the evening, UNK Wind Ensemble members will perform on an evening concert with the Columbus High School Band at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the UNK Wind Ensemble will perform at 9:40 a.m. at the Oakland-Craig High School in Oakland, followed by a performance at 1:50 p.m. at Pierce High School.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, members of the ensemble will travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, to tour the National Music Museum and will have play a 2 p.m. concert at the Blair High School.

Members of the Wind Ensemble include:

NEBRASKA

ADAMS – Celia Timms, alto saxophone

BELLEVUE – Jordan Duff, clarinet

BENNINGTON – Keegan McGill, percussion

BLAIR – Blaine Fisher, trumpet; Bryson Pavlik, trumpet; Samuel Rosenau, percussion

COLUMBUS – Cayla Cuba, clarinet; Audrey Grant, horn

COZAD – Ellen Laird, percussion

CRETE – Kenny Baires, tuba, Allison Singh, trumpet

GERING – Darrin Gonzales, trombone

GRAND ISLAND – Aaron Borer, clarinet; Karla Carrillo, cello; Breana Dobesh, clarinet; Alex Gewecke, trombone

GRETNA – Calvert Switzer, trombone

KEARNEY – Moriah Chandler, tenor saxophone; Victoria Mejia, horn; Andrew Ochsner, alto saxophone; Bailey Premer, trumpet; Rachel Stefan, flute; Katie Thorn, percussion; Joshua Uden, percussion; Aaron Woolley, horn; Kali Wubben, trombone

LEXINGTON – Giovanni Flores, trumpet; Alyssa Olsen, bari saxophone

LINCOLN – Cole Chancellor, oboe; Sidney Delozier, percussion; David Morrison, trombone

MITCHELL – Luis Panduro, percussion

NORTH PLATTE – Kaylee Thompson, flute

OMAHA – Anna Wagemann, horn

PIERCE – Rachel Tweedy, clarinet

UTICA – Christina Dean, bass clarinet

IOWA

PELLA – Erin Van Hal, flute

RED OAK – Jared Sherman, euphonium

MISSOURI

JOPLIN – Aaron Lawson, euphonium

INTERNATIONAL

MEDELLIN, COLUMBIA – Asael Arevalo, flute

SHIZUOKA, JAPAN – Yuma Oishi, tuba

During the 2016 Wind Ensemble tour, the group performed at schools in North Platte, Ogallala, Gering, Bayard, Alliance, and Cozad. Tours from previous years have also included visits to other schools in Eastern Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.

