UNK Wind Ensemble to tour Eastern Nebraska
The University of Nebraska Kearney Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Duane Bierman, will perform Feb. 1 , 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall as part of their kickoff to their annual three-day concert tour. Admission is free.
This year’s tour will have e group will play for six performances at high schools across eastern and northeastern Nebraska, featuring Dr. Tim Farrell, professor of Trumpet trumpet and chair of the UNK Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
UNK Wind Ensemble members will start Thursday, Feb. 2 with three performances. The first performance will be at Wood River High School at 8:30 a.m. followed by a performance at the Fullerton High School at 1 p.m. Later in the evening, UNK Wind Ensemble members will perform on an evening concert with the Columbus High School Band at 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 3, the UNK Wind Ensemble will perform at 9:40 a.m. at the Oakland-Craig High School in Oakland, followed by a performance at 1:50 p.m. at Pierce High School.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, members of the ensemble will travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, to tour the National Music Museum and will have play a 2 p.m. concert at the Blair High School.
Members of the Wind Ensemble include:
NEBRASKA
ADAMS – Celia Timms, alto saxophone
BELLEVUE – Jordan Duff, clarinet
BENNINGTON – Keegan McGill, percussion
BLAIR – Blaine Fisher, trumpet; Bryson Pavlik, trumpet; Samuel Rosenau, percussion
COLUMBUS – Cayla Cuba, clarinet; Audrey Grant, horn
COZAD – Ellen Laird, percussion
CRETE – Kenny Baires, tuba, Allison Singh, trumpet
GERING – Darrin Gonzales, trombone
GRAND ISLAND – Aaron Borer, clarinet; Karla Carrillo, cello; Breana Dobesh, clarinet; Alex Gewecke, trombone
GRETNA – Calvert Switzer, trombone
KEARNEY – Moriah Chandler, tenor saxophone; Victoria Mejia, horn; Andrew Ochsner, alto saxophone; Bailey Premer, trumpet; Rachel Stefan, flute; Katie Thorn, percussion; Joshua Uden, percussion; Aaron Woolley, horn; Kali Wubben, trombone
LEXINGTON – Giovanni Flores, trumpet; Alyssa Olsen, bari saxophone
LINCOLN – Cole Chancellor, oboe; Sidney Delozier, percussion; David Morrison, trombone
MITCHELL – Luis Panduro, percussion
NORTH PLATTE – Kaylee Thompson, flute
OMAHA – Anna Wagemann, horn
PIERCE – Rachel Tweedy, clarinet
UTICA – Christina Dean, bass clarinet
IOWA
PELLA – Erin Van Hal, flute
RED OAK – Jared Sherman, euphonium
MISSOURI
JOPLIN – Aaron Lawson, euphonium
INTERNATIONAL
MEDELLIN, COLUMBIA – Asael Arevalo, flute
SHIZUOKA, JAPAN – Yuma Oishi, tuba
During the 2016 Wind Ensemble tour, the group performed at schools in North Platte, Ogallala, Gering, Bayard, Alliance, and Cozad. Tours from previous years have also included visits to other schools in Eastern Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.
