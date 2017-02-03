Team fortunate to land Trent

A high school coach once told Yashua Trent he would never amount to anything more than a junior varsity player.

He remembers that moment every time he steps on the hardwood, even four years later at UNK. It gives him an extra push when he needs it most.

Trent, a junior from Chicago, has since become one of UNK’s premier players. It wasn’t until the preseason, however, that UNK coach Kevin Lofton knew Trent was going to be a great asset.

“From a statistical standpoint, he’s made a really big contribution. Leadership wise – I think he’s done a good job of picking up the system…” Lofton said. “…He does a good job of getting his teammates the ball in the right place at the right time. That’s what you need out of your point guard.”

The Lopers needed a point guard following last season’s 21-12 finish and NCAA Tournament run. The coaching staff came across Trent last spring, liked his game and thought he would mesh well with the squad.

But his impressive resume made him highly sought after by three other schools, and the Lopers nearly missed out.

Trent verbally committed to UNK’s MIAA southeast neighbor, Missouri Southern State last spring. The Lions guaranteed him a scholarship with one simple request – eliminate all other options.

He sent a text to Lofton explaining his decision to choose Missouri Southern. Lofton called Trent’s father, wished them the best and shut down communication.

But it didn’t take long for Trent to reconsider – he felt it was only fair to visit UNK.

“When I got here I fell in love with the campus, how everything was so close, how nice the gym was,” Trent said. “I want to be a teacher, and the education program is really good here and definitely sparked my interest. I knew this was the right place for me.”

His success at the collegiate level is nothing new. Trent was named a second-team all-league and second-team all-conference player for two other programs.

As a freshman, he was a key component to Kishwaukee (Illinois) Community College’s 29-7 record and national tournament appearance. Trent distributed a league-best 9.6 assists per game.

Defensively, he set a school record in steals, grabbing 142.

“I think his leadership has gotten better as the year has gone on. His teammates respect him more – they trust him more.” -Coach Kevin Lofton

Trent transitioned to Mineral Area College (Missouri) the following season, where he continued to excel. MAC was tabbed 18th among the nation with a 25-6 record, while he contributed averages of 11.8 points and four assists per game.

In his first season, Trent said his transition to UNK has been smooth and his numbers don’t lie. He ranks first in assists (4.5 per game) and third in scoring (12.9 per game) among the Lopers.

Trent has also etched his name in MIAA individual leaders. He ranks fourth in assists, fifth in steals (1.7 per game), 18th in scoring and 23rd in free throw percentage (.674).

Lofton has seen quick growth in Trent on and off the court.

“I think his leadership has gotten better as the year has gone on. His teammates respect him more – they trust him more. I think his ability to get guys to follow and listen to him on the floor has gotten a lot better.”

UNK still offers Trent something he’s never experienced with any other team.

“This team shoots the ball better than any other team I’ve ever been on. Everybody can shoot the ball – one through five,” he said. “ And the fans are amazing. They make you want to play better and get wins so they keep coming back.”

Trent, an education major, hopes to become a teacher and coach upon graduating.

“We were fortunate to get him,” Lofton said.

ABOUT YASHUA TRENT

Nickname: YT

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite TV show: “Martin”

Favorite professional team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Favorite player: Russel Westbrook Role model: Father

“I used to be a big wrestling fan – WWE. My favorite wrestler is John Cena. I used to cry when he would lose. I was a huge wrestling fan when I was younger. I was upset to learn it was fake.”

