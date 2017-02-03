Greek Life life Springs springs Into into Recruitment

Cody Moslander

Greek Life begins it’s recruitment for the spring semester

Spring recruitment begins Feb. 1-3

The new year is starting on campus and students are getting back to classes, dorm rooms and friends. Spring is rolling around the corner and it is time again for brings spring recruitment to begin for fraternities. around the campus of UNK. It’s again time for men and women to make the decision to join up with like-minded people in brother and sisterhood.

It may well be known that spring Spring recruitment may beis different from the tradition fall event. But with a new recruitment seasons comes new opportunities. Spring recruitment offers the chance for many men to enter into Greek Life in their own way.

To address the issue of lower turnouts in spring the Interfraternity Council (IFC) has implemented a “rush week” in the spring. This week allows students the opportunity to meet with all the different fraternities and see what makes them unique. The students are taken on a a tourtours of the different houses and told about the specifics of each fraternity. Events are also held to give fraternity members and male students the chance to mingle and get to know one another.

Trevor Patsios is the recruitment chair for the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. here at UNK. “I thinkPatsios said, “Tthe difference between spring [recruitment] to fall is that in the spring you don’t have much time.”

Spring recruitment is more focused on the established relationships that people fraternity members have already made with potential members. In the fall, fraternities only have the summer to talk with potential new members. In the springWith spring recruitment, however, previously established relationships are relied upon to attract and recruit new members.

“It’s a great opportunity for those who were previously on the fence or were unsure earlier to get into Greek Life,” Patsios said.

Trevor Patsios thinks the outlook is bright, “Personally, I feel that this semester has gone pretty well…and my confidence keeps building.”

Recruitment is often referred to as the lifeblood of the Greek community. New members are a key for any organization, but especially for Greek Life. The new students that will join these organizations this spring keep the fraternities strong full of new members, as well as allowing increasing the outreach of each organization to grow and fosterorganization.

These events are to be held Feb. 1-3. For more information go to https://orgsync.com/39784/forms/21505

