Free throws carry Lopers over Lincoln

Players hit 36 free throws; close battle gets heated with 5 technical fouls downing Blue Lions in the end: 102 – 90
Photos by Todd Rundstrom
Freshman forward AJ Jackson drives to the basket during action Saturday afternoon at the Health and Sports Center. Jackson had two points in seven minutes of action.
Junior forward Trey Lansman looks to pass over Lincoln’s Jaylon Smith. Lansman, who played all 40 minutes of the game, made 12 of 15 field goals, including 3 of 4 three pointers to lead the Lopers in scoring with 30 points. Lansman also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Senior Kevin Dineen pushes the ball up the court during the first half against the Blue Lions. He recorded nine points, four rebounds and two assists while playing 22 minutes.
Sophomore guard Isaiah McKay sets up for a three point shot. McKay finished with seven points, three rebounds and 24 minutes in the game.Loper
