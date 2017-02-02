Women March In Lincoln

On Saturday, millions of women around the world gathered in peaceful protest to voice their concerns about the election and inauguration of Donald Trump.

The protests within the United States claimed over 3 million attendees, making it one of the largest protests in American history. Marches were held in every major state in America, including Lincoln and Omaha, as well as every continent (including a boat of protestors in Antartica).



Many protestors wore pink knitted hats with pointy cat ears, commenting on President Trump’s leaked “Access Hollywood” remarks.

Category: News