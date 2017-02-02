Nutrishop jump-starts wellness in new year

Owner Lind challenges contestants to become winners by losing weight, gaining muscle

Micaela Klassen

Antelope Staff

Jake Lind, owner of Nutrishop in Kearney, is promoting health and wellness in the local community by offering the Kearney Body Transformation Challenge: changing the way you look. While initial weigh-ins began Jan. 2, Nutrishop is still accepting participants through Jan. 31.

The challenge opened Jan. 2 with initial weigh ins and free nutrition consultations, as well as customized meal plans. Upon entering the competition, contestants receive free items such as shaker cups, gym towels and body composition analyses.

Contestants are split into four categories: women under the age of 35, men under the age of 35, women 35 and older and men 35 and older. Winners will be determined by a point system.

Contestants will receive one point for each of the following: loss of one pound in fat, loss of one percentage in body fat or one pound gain in muscle. The point system allows anybody to join that is trying to lose weight, gain muscle or do both.

Nutrishop is using an InBody test scale to track each participant’s progress. Contestants step barefooted onto the InBody scale, hold onto the hand electrodes with arms away from their bodies and wait to be provided with an accurate body composition reading.

InBody informs users of more than the average scale. The InBody scale will show weight, body fat mass, total body water and will also weigh each body part. On top of compartmentalizing the weight of body parts, contestants will receive an obesity and muscle-fat analysis.

Lind is aware that not everyone will know how to read and understand the InBody test and he has trained his employees to effectively describe each part of the test to all contestants.

Once a participant joins, they will need to weigh in every two weeks until the final weigh-ins during the week of March 9-14 to be eligible for the $100 Nutrishop gift card distributed to first place winners of each four categories.

Although Lind is seeking to jump-start health and wellness this year in the Kearney community, he has noticed that the competition is helping his January business as well. “Our sales have increased incredibly this month. It’s nice because people will hear about the challenge and want to participate with a friend, so they bring that friend in with them. Although we do not require contestants to purchase any products, we get participants buying something when they first come in. It’s really helped boost sales this year,” Lind said.

Nutrishop is currently at about 115 participants for the transformation challenge and is offering all contestants 15 percent off non-sale purchases with their free biweekly InBody analysis.

Lind also plans to have another body transformation challenge this coming spring.

Nutrishop has been serving the Kearney community since 2014 by offering fitness training tips, education and the highest-quality supplements at affordable prices.

They are located two blocks north of Walgreens and next to Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop at 2715 Second Ave. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Its website is www.nutrishopkearney.com. E-mail is nutrishopkearney@gmail.com and the phone number is 224-3277.

Lind is also active on social media. He has created a Facebook account: Nutrishop Kearney, an Instagram account: NutrishopKearney and a Snapchat: nutrishopkrny to promote his knowledge of his stores products.

