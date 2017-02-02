Audience laughs out loud

Erin Cuddy
| February 2, 2017 | no comments
Wand transforms Lopers with hypnosis for 29th consecutive year
Photos by Jessica Turek and Sydney Norris
Photo by Jessica Turek
Jim Wand, one of the world’s top-ranked professional hypnotists, has been involved in hypnosis for over 30 years and performed his 29th consecutive UNK show Thursday, Jan. 19. Wand says he became interested in hypnosis after successfully using the process for weight loss as a freshman in college. Wand earned a Ph.D. in philosophy after studying psychology as an undergraduate.
Photo by Jessica Turek
Wand puts students back into a hypnotic state between acts.
Photo by Jessica Turek
Students choose creative poses during Jim Wand’s Facebook Live mannequin challenge. Soon after, Wand chose around 20 volunteer subjects to place under a hypnotic state. Wand started shows in Kearney before he became a full-time stage hypnotist, making UNK one of his longest-running venues.
Photo by Sydney Norris
Katie Kovanda, junior, majoring in elementary education from Grand Island, slides to the ground while pretending to be a background dancer for Fifth Harmony. She leaves it all on the stage for the short amount of dancing time.
13 total views, 1 views today
Tags: featured, features
Category: Entertainment