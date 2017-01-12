Seniors aim for MIAA tourney

Senior Duo takes to the court

Team players set goals for final college season on the court

NCAA bylaws allow an athlete four years of eligibility.

For seniors Kelsey Fitzgerald and Alexa Hogberg, this season marks the end of playing basketball as Lopers.

Both of these women bring experience and leadership to this Loper team. Both have seen playing time since their freshman year for a combined 191 games played.

The only two team members to have spent four years at UNK, the duo intends to leave their mark on the Loper basketball program.

HALEY PIERCE

Antelope Staff

Kelsey Fitzgerald, a biology major from Yankton, South Dakota, is a three-time MIAA Conference Honor Roll awardee. She enters the season with three career double-doubles, and her 75 career blocks ranks ninth all-time.

Fitzgerald has since added eight more blocks. A true team player, Fitzgerald has not started every game this season, but continues to “keep getting better each day.” Her 12 points off the bench helped rally the Lopers in a close road loss to Colorado Christian University.

Alexa Hogberg, an exercise science student from Chandler, Arizona, returns from a junior year season that culminated in All-MIAA honors. The starting point guard, Hogberg’s current 330 career assists is fourth all-time for the Lopers.

As a sophomore, Hogberg led the MIAA Conference in assists per game and was again an assist leader throughout her junior campaign. Hogberg is also a threat from behind the arc, with a 4th all-time 34.5% career 3-point percentage.

Fitzgerald and Hogberg share a common goal: to lead UNK to an MIAA Conference Tournament appearance this season.

