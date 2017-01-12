Q & A with Kelsey Fitzgerald and Alexa Hogberg

“I would just like to be a great leader for my team and to give my very best each time I play. ” – Kelsey Fitzgerald

When did you begin playing basketball?

I started playing basketball when I was really young, probably around the age of 5.

At what point in your career did you realize you wanted to play college ball?

It was during my senior year of high school, I was debating between playing basketball or volleyball in college. After going on my visit here at UNK the decision was pretty easy.

What brought you to UNK?

The team and the people around campus were all so welcoming and friendly. That made it a really easy decision for me when I came on my visit.

How do you balance being a student-athlete?

It’s difficult and time consuming, but I am constantly doing homework and studying on away trips when I am not playing basketball. Also, after practices are done for the day I am at the library a lot.

What has been your most memorable moment on the court thus far?

It’s hard to decide a most memorable moment. Mine isn’t technically one moment, but rather every time that we step onto the court to play a game. To know that your whole team is out there fighting with you makes it all worth it.

How have you grown as an athlete at UNK?

Being a part of basketball has taught me so much more than just how to play the sport. I believe I have built more character and understanding of who I am. There are so many ups and downs throughout a season that you have to figure out how you are going to handle them and I feel like basketball has, in a way, helped me know when to pick my battles and how to respond to them.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

I don’t really have a pregame ritual. Something I like to do before games though is go out to the gym before we start warming up and I like to get some shots up and really focus on the upcoming game. That doesn’t happen all the time though, depends on my schedule.

What are your hopes for the team and individually this year?

My hopes for the team, as coach always says to us, are that we keep getting better each day. Ultimately, getting to the conference tournament would be a goal as well. Individually, I would just like to be a great leader for my team and to give my very best each time I play.

What does your final season mean to you?

My final season means so much to me. This is something I have been playing ever since I can remember. It’s going to be difficult not being a part of the team next year. Basketball is a part of me, so with that in mind, I don’t want to waste even one day. Every day I play is meaningful to me! I think senior year puts everything in perspective and makes this last season mean a lot more.

Following graduation, what are your goals for the future?

I plan to attend optometry school.

Fun Facts:

Favorite food: Pancakes

Holiday movie: Any Hallmark movie!

Favorite sport other than basketball: Volleyball

“I will cherish every single moment of my final season, because I will never have a chance to be a part of something like this again. ” – Alexa Hogberg

When did you begin playing basketball?

When I was 5 years old.

At what point in your career did you realize you wanted to play college ball?

When I was about 8 years old, playing club basketball.

What brought you to UNK?

I was brought to UNK by my first year coach. I loved the community, and I thought I could get a great education here while playing competitive basketball.

How do you balance being a student-athlete?

It is more challenging than people realize. It is all about managing your time wisely— making sure you have time in your day for school work and then time to practice or watch film. You also have to make time for yourself; I think that is extremely important too.

What has been your most memorable moment on the court thus far?

So far, my most memorable moment was when we beat undefeated No. 5 ranked Missouri Western at their place last year.

How have you grown as an athlete at UNK?

As an athlete at UNK, I think it has transformed me into the person that I want to be. It has helped me to become a better leader, and a better person all around.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

The first time that I go out and step on the court, I usually start with a ball handling routine that I have practiced since my sophomore year.

What are your hopes for the team and individually this year?

Individually, I just want to end my senior year knowing that I didn’t leave anything left in the tank. This is it, this is my last chance. As a team, I want to help my team be the best team we can possibly be, and I hope we make it to the MIAA tournament in Kansas City.

What does your final season mean to you?

Obviously, I have been playing basketball my entire life. It is a huge part of my identity, so thinking about this being my final season scares me because I will no longer be “Alexa, the PG from UNK”. I will cherish every single moment of my final season, because I will never have a chance to be a part of something like this again.

Following graduation, what are your goals for the future?

Following graduation, I hope I can travel a little bit and see the world. I also plan to go to graduate school, and I have also been thinking about possibly coaching.

Any final thoughts?

I am so grateful and blessed to be apart of such a great university, and I cannot thank my family and coaches for the opportunities that I have had. I will miss being a University of Nebraska at Kearney student-athlete.

Fun Facts:

Favorite food: Thai food

Holiday movie: “The Family Stone”

Favorite sport other than basketball: Tennis

