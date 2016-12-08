Marijuana ‘moolah’ may make difference

With marijuana legalization becoming more popular, what does the future hold for cannabis industry in Nebraska?

Rachael Fangmeier

Antelope Staff

Whether you are against it or in favor, marijuana legalization is sweeping the nation. Just a few weeks ago, California and Massachusetts legalized recreational marijuana and Florida, North Dakota and Arkansas legalized medicinal marijuana. The new states bring the tally up to six states with legal recreational use and 28 states with medicinal legalization.

Dr. L. Allan Jenkins is a senior faculty member and a professor of economics ar UNK and is involved with Nebraska landowners who want to get hemp cultivation legalized. Growing interest in hemp cultivation in Nebraska follows the emergence of CBD, an anti-inflammatory, marijuana-based medicinal product.

Jenkins supports research to possible benefits of hemp products.

Researchers have found hemp-based medical products have cannabinoids other than THC that are safer to use in place of medical marijuana. This breakthrough is especially helpful for young children who might benefit from use of cannabinoids to suppress inflammation.

Hemp and marijuana are from the cannabis family, but hemp does not have the THC that marijuana contains. Hemp does not have the physio active element. “Hemp is the ditch weed that grows here normally. And marijuana has to be cultivated away from hemp because the hemp will pollinate the marijuana plant and take away the THC element,” said Jenkins.

“It hasn’t collapsed civilization. People are still going to work; they are still doing their jobs. They are doing what they have always done, except now the states are getting huge amounts of money. ” -Allen Jenkins



Jenkins said that hemp and marijuana are from the same species, but are not the same. While a golden retriever is from the same species as a wolf, they are not the same animal.

Because of the 2014 Farm Bill, Nebraska universities are allowed to grow hemp for research purposes. UNL has completed the paperwork for the DEA permits and will be growing hemp this spring. UNK discussed the idea of growing hemp for research purposes, but has not completed the paperwork yet.

Jenkins shared the case of Deb Palm-Egle, a landowner in western Nebraska interested in getting hemp cultivation legalized.

Palm-Egle was diagnosed with MS in her 20s. She began using medical marijuana before it was legalized. She is in her 60’s and is still functional. She has had MS for more than 40 years, yet she can still walk and talk. Palm-Egle credits her quality of life to the use of medical marijuana.

Palm-Egle’s success with medical marijuana sparked her interest in hemp cultivation because she wants to use CBD-based remedies instead of marijuana, or to at least provide that option for those who do not want THC.

“Again, I know that one person doesn’t mean anything, but it is not just one person. There is a growing body of evidence that access to a little bit of cannabis is probably pretty good for you,” Palm-Egle said.

Jenkins said research is looking at other important uses for primary health problems that will grow in years to come.

“There is a growing body of evidence that some CDB based or marijuana based drugs may reduce your chance of coming down with Alzheimer’s.” Jenkins said that as baby-boomers age, they will be more inclined to retire to the states where marijuana is legalized.

Marijuana sales have a huge economic impact on state tax coffers as well. “It takes activity that used to be underground activity, brings it into the open and then taxes it heavily. The evidence from Colorado, so far, much of the sales, for legal marijuana, were from people who were using illegally before. There are going to be some people who use legal marijuana who would not have wanted to take the risk [before legalization],” said Jenkins.

In 2015, marijuana sales in Colorado were right at a billion dollars. “It hasn’t collapsed civilization. People are still going to work; they are still doing their jobs. They are doing what they have always done, except now the states are getting huge amounts of money.

“In Colorado, because all parts of the industry are in the state, the multiplier effect is very pronounced,” said Jenkins.

Unlike the fuel industry in Nebraska where hardly any of the money stays within the state because we do not produce it, marijuana sold in Colorado is grown in-state and is processed, packaged, transported, sold and consumed in Colorado. The revenue from the production of marijuana stays within the state.

In Colorado, every dollar spent on marijuana creates $2.40 in activity. In other retail markets, the amount created from a dollar in sales is closer to $1.80 in activity.

Since the legalization of marijuana, Colorado has been the location of more national conventions. “Instead of having a national convention in Las Vegas, where people could lose their money at casinos, they have their national conventions in Denver, where people have access to legal cannabis,” Jenkins said.

The legalization of marijuana has dramatically improved the job market in Colorado. “As more and more states legalize, obviously, Colorado’s advantages will dissipate. The states that allow recreation use will see major benefits from conventions and tourism,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the downside of marijuana legalization is overuse, an issue that cannot be escaped. “The people who are inclined to misuse marijuana, the legalization has not much to do with them. … Alcohol consumption is completely legal and is everybody drunk all the time? No.

“Twenty thousand people each year die from opioid overdose. Medical marijuana can substitute as a pain medication for many of those people. And guess how many people die from a marijuana overdose per year?

“Zero,” said Jenkins.

Legalization in Nebraska?

Just last year, Sen. Tommy Garrett’s Medical Cannabis Act (LB 643) failed to pass.

Dr. L. Allan Jenkins, a University of Nebraska Lincoln senior faculty member and a professor of economics predicts that another medical marijuana bill will come up again in the legislature in January, but is unsure, even doubtful, it will pass.

“It will just become increasingly difficult (to postpone legalization). Some state will be the last state to legalize, and I would expect us to be one of the very last.”

Jenkins believes this to be the case for both recreational and medicinal uses.

“I think marijuana will be decriminalized at the federal level before it’s legalized in Nebraska. Those are obviously the kinds of predictions that are often completely wrong. But to date, the unicameral has shown no interest, none, in legalizing anything having to do with cannabis.

“At least at the federal level there is discussion about reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug down to a lower level,” Jenkins said.

Schedule 1 drugs, such as heroin, are the most dangerous and have no redeeming value, Jenkins said.

The federal government takes a hard line on Schedule 1 drugs as do conservative Nebraskans.

“The notion that marijuana is a gateway drug, well that’s stupid. Life is the gateway drug. Alcohol is the clearest indicator of other drug use. If you start drinking alcohol early, you are probably going to do other drugs. Literally millions of people have tried marijuana and have not gone onto crack or heroin,” Jenkins said.

Like alcohol, people shouldn’t use marijuana when they are young “There is some evidence that early, heavy use of marijuana will impact your mental development. But once you are 25 or older, the available evidence is that it actually increases brain function (when used moderately),” Jenkins said.

While no individual has died from a marijuana overdose, people have passed away from performing certain activities while under the influence.

Thus, some of the tax dollars are set aside for drug counseling.



Budgetary allocations in Colorado include uses people endorse readily: The first $40 million goes to local school districts to build and improve their facilities.

Approved budgetary uses popular with voters include:

• $40 million goes to local school districts to build and improve facilities.

• $2.5 million for marijuana education and prevention campaigns

• $2 million for bullying prevention programs

• $2 million for drop-out prevention

• $2 million for youth mentoring services

• $1 million for poison control center

• $1 million for local government marijuana impact grants

• $500,000 for substance abuse screening, intervention, and referrals

• $500,000 for substance abuse treatment

• $300,000 for Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H programs at State Fair

• $200,000 for roadside impaired-driving enforcement training

As to the future in Nebraska, researchers can answer some of the most important questions. Research studies will bring information to pertinent issues of concern.

“I am a very analytical person by nature. I am not some crazy hippie. The available evidence of cannabis far outweighs the costs. Whether its medicinal marijuana or bio fuels or plastic from hemp for us to not be actively researching all cannabis now, is crazy. It is crazy,” Jenkins said.

FACT BOX

BY LAW: Cocaine and meth both rank lower than marijuana.

Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I substance, which is the ranking reserved for drugs with the greatest potential for abuse and with no medicinal value.

Heroin, ecstasy and LSD are listed as Schedule 1, while cocaine and methamphetamine rank one level lower than marijuana, as Schedule II.

Since marijuana was first classified Schedule 1, advocates have been fighting to “reschedule” it to a lower tier. They argue that the Schedule I classification isn’t justified on scientific grounds.

Marijuana is not considered highly addictive or dangerous except possibly for adolescents who smoke it while their brains are still forming. And the plant seems to hold medical promise in a number of areas. One drug that is derived from a compound found in marijuana has already been approved to treat nausea in cancer patients.

In order to change marijuana’s classification, today’s advocates can file another petition with the DEA, despite the repeated failures of the past. They could also hope for Congress to pass a bill that would order a reclassification.

http://www.ibtimes.com/why-marijuana-schedule-i-drug-1821426

