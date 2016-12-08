In pursuit of discovery

Bracewell off to a good start in first semester as professor

Political science assistant professor Lorna Bracewell says it’s the size and the students that make UNK a particularly rewarding campus for her.

Originally from Florida, Bracewell jokes about some of the major differences she has seen so far.

“I grew up with the ocean in my back yard.” Now, as a professor in the middle of Nebraska, she is a little further away from the ocean than she used to be.



Bracewell jokes about not living through a winter in Nebraska yet, ready for the cold surprise soon to come.

However, there are also some similarities that she says makes Nebraska not so different. “I did my graduate work at the University of Florida at Gainesville, a huge football school.” She thinks she will adapt to our Loper and Husker traditions quite well.

She studied political theory while doing her graduate work in Florida, and says she’s surprised but glad she ended up in Nebraska. “I really like it. If you would have told me a year ago that I would be living in Nebraska, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Bracewell first became interested in political science after a key event her freshman year of college. It was 2001, and less than two weeks into her first semester, the tragic events of Sept. 11 unfolded.

“I, like so many Americans, found that event horrifying, but it was also inexplicable and I couldn’t understand it at the time. I found myself diving into my studies of political science and political theory in search of answers.”

Bracewell says that tragedy probably solidified her interest in political science.

Now, for her first semester at the university, she says one of her favorite things is the freedom she has when it comes to “professing.”

“I have a lot of freedom and autonomy to design my courses in the way that I think is most relevant and most meaningful.”

She also explains what a unique experience it is to be a political science teacher, in the first semester at a new university and have an election cycle.

“Teaching during the election cycle has been a unique experience. I feel like I’ve had lot of freedom to bring those events into the classroom. It’s been really refreshing.”

She says the most enjoyable aspects for her are also her most challenging as a professor.

Having the freedom to create and build the curriculum in her own way has proven to be a challenge.

“It’s a challenge helping the students or enabling the students to see the connections and pushing myself to see the connections,” Bracewell says. “It’s the ‘so what’ questions. Like why does the stuff I’m teaching now matter? As a professor we have to be ever vigilant in answering those questions.”

“I try to be real. I try to be honest and open and try to acknowledge that there are things about the world that I don’t understand. I also try to make it fun. I mean, I devoted my life to this, and I derive great enjoyment from it. I try to bring that aspect out to my students.”

Bracewell strives to always keep her classes interesting and entertaining. Don’t be surprised if you walk into her classroom and hear Kendrick Lamar playing on repeat.

“When we discussed black liberation we listened to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright.’ I try to show that this stuff matters in the world and that it undergirds in our artistic expressions and our cultural lives.”

Overall, her experience at UNK so far has been enjoyable and she says that the community and people and students helped her reach this opinion.

“The folks are super nice. The students especially are one of UNK’s greatest attributes.”

When classes end, Bracewell loves to walk her dog, play basketball, workout, listen to podcasts.

She and her wife enjoy eating at Suwanee. And no, she hasn’t tried Runza yet.

She is a sucker for action movies such as “Die Hard.” She said she loves it when the bad guys get caught!

When it comes to holidays, it’s usually a tradition for her and her family to water ski on Christmas Day. She says she probably won’t be doing that in Nebraska.

She is excited to build a snowman and go sledding for her first time this winter.

For more information about Lorna Bracewell visit unk.edu.

Category: Features