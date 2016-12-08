Gingerbread houses pop up in Ponderosa Room

LPAC draws in 33 festive teams for annual holiday Gingerbread Competition

Lauren Wagner

Antelope Staff

LPAC gets UNK students gather in the Ponderosa to see who can build the best the gingerbread house.

READY. SET. GO! The emcee, Mackenzie Cuba gives the go ahead and gingerbread house enthusiasts grab frantically at the construction materials around them.

The student government team of Stephanie Paulsen, Dallas Doering, Taylor Rieper, Drew Thompson, and Austin Partridge discuss their design and building strategies.

“Do we want a one story or two story house?”

“One story will be easier, but two story will be memorable.”

“Maybe we should start with a two story and switch to one if we need to.”

“We probably should’ve thought about this before the time started.”

Each team begins the competition with two packages of graham crackers and a bowl of frosting. The peppermints, gumdrops, candy canes, M&M’s, and other candies strewn across the table were brought by the team.

“This is our first time participating in this competition together,” said Dallas Doering. “We’re all in student government and we wanted a team building activity that we could all enjoy.”

The Loper programming and Activities Council has hosted the gingerbread competition for 11 years. This year they had 33 teams sign up and 175 in attendance.

“LPAC did a great job of putting on this event. The students involved had a lot of fun, it was a great way to finish up the semester of events.”

The student government team has resorted to a one story house after watching the second story crash to the table time after time.

“There’s only ten minutes left, we have to get the house standing on its own so we can start decorating.” (said Paulsen)

Rieper dances around the table singing to “Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer” while Thompson taste tests the yard décor.

“You know Dasher, and Dancer, and Prancer, and Vixon”

“Oh gosh, this tastes so good, I just want to eat it all.”

The structure of the gingerbread house is finally self-standing after lots of sweat, frustration, and frosting.

The cobblestone walkway of peppermints leads up to the front door lined by green gum drops and gingerbread men.

“Five, four, three…just kidding, you still have five more minutes” Cuba said.

Ahh. The builders gave a sigh of relief.

“Let’s get back to work!”

Partridge and Paulsen work together to construct the back porch. Thompson assists by biting candy canes to the perfect length that will support the porch.

“I like my role with the team because I get to taste the candy. It’s probably the best role that I could have been given,” said Thompson.

The yard fills up with gumdrop trees, coconut snow, sprinkles everywhere, and a marsh mellow snowman.

The final seconds on the clock are winding down

“Where’s the blue food coloring?”

“We need to write UNK in the yard.”

“Someone put gumdrops on the roof.”

“Stop! Everybody stop! Hands in the air!”

Everyone had looks of relief mixed with worry on their faces while they stood with their hands high. The 35 minutes that felt more like 5 minutes was over. No more changes could be made to the houses and the fate of the team was up to the judges.

The judges made their way around the room, and finally they made it to table 22. They assessed the house in silence before giving feedback to the team.

“I like the UNK in the yard. It really stands out.”

“The house isn’t very big, but there is a lot of decorations to make up for it.”

“It is a typical gingerbread house that was decorated nicely. It’s cute.”

The judges moved on to the next table. The team was proud of their gingerbread house and the feedback that they received was mostly positive. All they could do now was wait.

Student government did not walk away from the competition with a victory, but they did walk away with memories and frosting everywhere.

