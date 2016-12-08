From national team to Nebraska

Spencer who competes against game’s best players, now will lead Lopers into 2017 season with something to prove

At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, there are 17 varsity sports that compete at the Division II level. Within those 17 teams that make up the Loper athletic department, there are 57 senior student athletes. That is 57 individuals who will catch their last ball or shoot their last shot as a Loper in the 2016-2017 season. However, there is one athlete who has seen and played in games that no other Loper has.

Do the names Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, Wilson Contreras, Carlos Correa, Xander Boegarts, Byron Buxton and Addison Russell ring a bell for any of you sports fans? Before they went on to win MVP’s, Rookie of the Year’s and most recently win a World Series, they played for their Junior National Teams in high school. These all-stars stood in the box against a now Loper pitcher.

Tanner Spencer is a senior starting pitcher for the Lopers from Craik, Saskatchewan, Canada; and he pitched against these now household Major League names.

“In high school I got selected to play for the Canadian Junior National Team, at the time I was the second youngest player to every be selected for the team… I was selected to play on the National Team my sophomore, junior and part of my senior year of high school until injuries prevented me from doing so,” said Spencer.

While on the national team, they traveled all across North America as well as Havana, Cuba, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Cartanagia, Colombia, it wouldn’t be a bad gig to travel the world and compete against the games’ best.

Unfortunately, injuries started to plague Spencer’s career. Two trips into his senior season, he was diagnosed with a SLAP tear in his left hip labarum while he was pitching against Team Cuba. After the hip injury, Spencer tore his UCL in his elbow, which led to the famous ‘Tommy John’ surgery.

Those injuries led him to Colby Community College in Kansas. After a couple years there he received a lot of attention from multiple four-year schools but fell in love with UNK along with head coach Damon Day.

“I always thought the pro-ball would be the next step, but four surgeries into a career at 22 years old means throwing without pain is a rare luxury. So, I believe the next step for me will be continuing my education at UNK as a grad assistant with the baseball program,” Spencer said.

Before he moves onto bigger and better things, Spencer will lead a pitching staff that has a chip on their shoulder after last year’s disappointing season. The Lopers open their season February 4th at Metro State University in Denver, Colorado.

