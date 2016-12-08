Exploring the cosmos at UNK

For thousands of years people have wondered what was happening in the cosmos and how it affected people on Earth. At the UNK Planetarium, college students and the surrounding community finally have an answer to that question.



“The Planetarium is one of our unique tools for outreach to the community,” says Dr. Mariana Lazarova, UNK’s Planetarium director. “We have the ability to basically control the night sky.”

The last public show before the Christmas holidays is: “The Pleiades” on Dec. 16. The Pleiades are a cluster of stars often referred to as “The Seven Sisters” and are surrounded by mythology.

All public Planetarium shows are free and begin at 7 p.m. The shows are usually around 30-45 minutes long and tickets will be handed out at the door prior to the show.

Shows in the spring semester are going to focus a lot more on solar eclipses, preparing for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. The last such eclipse visible from the Kearney area was in the year 1194 and the next one won’t happen until 2744.

“Faculty in different fields will actually give a perspective on the different effects of solar eclipses,” says Lazarova. “I think it is great that we can offer this wide range of perspective to the community.”

For more information on the Planetarium and upcoming events please visit the Planetariums website at: http://www.unk.edu/academics/physics/unk-planetarium/index.php

