Draining the swamp?

Gonnella is personally dreading next year, hoping tomorrow will be better

The end is almost within sight. 2016 is almost over and looking back over the year, this may go down as one of the most draining years in recent memory, specifically in the realm of politics and governance.

Despite all odds, an angry, sentient Cheeto was elected to head the executive branch, and the circus train was violently derailed from there. Putting the year behind us, and to continue the tradition of columnists making bold predictions, here are my guesses as to what we will see within the next year.

You elected him, he is your responsibility and I will gladly remind you of that fact when he doesn’t even attempt to fulfill all his bigoted promises.

The recount effort, which I highly doubt will change anything, will play its part as a rallying cry along with the false claim Trump made about millions voting illegally. While it won’t shake up the election, it should go through to prove that the election process is fair.



It may take a while, though I have my suspicions that it will cost tens of millions to undertake as many of the critics of the recount will file lawsuits that will cost millions and drag out this affair longer than necessary. Telling three to four million Americans that their vote doesn’t matter doesn’t help the fact that you are already an unpopular president; no need to compound that fact.

Trump support will die off soon. Already, Trump has started to walk back on many of his famous campaign slogans/promises and has started to appoint individuals like him: tycoons, businessmen with the right last name, etc. Incidentally, that is the exact opposite of the populist campaign that Trump claimed to have run.

You can’t even argue that Trump ‘sold out’ because to sell out an individual has to have a moral compass to abandon. Ann Colter says it isn’t the voters’ problem that Trump might soon sell out. To that, I have one remark: You elected him, he is your responsibility and I will gladly remind you of that fact when he doesn’t even attempt to fulfill all his bigoted promises.

Evangelicals will be out and about for the next two to four years. The heart of the epidemic will stay in the Bible Belt, but more and more of these panhandlers and false shepherds will be gaining more mainstream viewings.

Same could be said to the alt-right organizations, the Klan and other believers in the lost cause; they will stay predominantly in the South and will become more normalized. I think that is what I look forward to the least.

Stalemates will continue in the House and Senate. While it is true that the GOP has a majority in both houses, they don’t have a comfortable super-majority. Because of that, constantly passing legislation and especially overriding a presidential veto will be fairly hard.

A little pessimistic/grim outlook?

Perhaps, but then again look at 2016.

Just look at what has happened and try to convince me that it was a “normal” year. There are times when my sharp tongue doesn’t make it any easier writing these segments, and even my deadpan humor has limits.

2017 is not going to be any better, but I will keep my head up and push forward with the hope that it can change today. If not, then there is always tomorrow.

Happy Holidays.

74 total views, 2 views today

Category: Op/Ed