Subscribe via RSS Feed

Bombeck prepares for senior art showcase

| December 8, 2016 | no comments

Sydney Norris
Antelope Staff

Robert Bombeck, a senior with a major in studio art and ceramics, a minor in entrepreneurship and a second minor in visual communication design, has been working on his upcoming show all semester.

When he was younger, Bombeck said he liked to create things and whenever he wanted a new toy, rather than asking for one, he would create one.  

Photos by Sydney Norris Bobby Bombeck describes his finished artwork and talks about his inspiration: politics. He stands next to his favorite piece in his show, currently displayed in the Walker Art Gallery.

Photos by Sydney Norris
Bobby Bombeck describes his finished artwork and talks about his inspiration: politics. He stands next to his favorite piece in his show, currently displayed in the Walker Art Gallery.

He always loved taking art classes in high school and college.  Even though he was planning on majoring in physics, his love for art always took priority, so he continued through with his major in studio art and ceramics.

"Drone Strike" by Bobby Bombeck

“Drone Strike” by Bobby Bombeck

The art on display was created with mostly ceramic and some with glass.  Bombeck’ s inspiration for his art came from the book “1984,” by George Orwell and from the primaries of the recent election.

Kiyun Eom, a senior studio art, with ceramics emphasis major from Seoul, South Korea, is a co-exhibitor.

Catch the work of both seniors until Dec. 16.

"The Majestic," one of Kiyum Eom's sculptures from spring 2015 was created from stoneware, putty and spray paint. Eom said, "It is my kind of beginning piece and I just want to express great spirit or energy of lion. I want to make it bigger in the future."

“The Majestic,” one of Kiyum Eom’s sculptures from spring 2015 was created from stoneware, putty and spray paint. Eom said, “It is my kind of beginning piece and I just want to express great spirit or energy of lion. I want to make it bigger in the future.”

"To the Proles" by Bobby Bombeck

“To the Proles” by Bobby Bombeck

"Ablution" by Kiyum Eom

“Ablution” by Kiyum Eom

 

PRESENTING AT The Walker Art Gallery   –   SENIOR ART EXHBITION
Bombeck
Eom
The work of seniors Bobby Bombeck and senior Kiyun Eom is
currently on exhibit in Walker Art Gallery.
The art show will run through Dec. 16 .
The senior reception is
Dec. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

131 total views, 2 views today

Tags: ,

Category: News

Leave a Reply




If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a Gravatar.

CAPTCHA
*