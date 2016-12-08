Bombeck prepares for senior art showcase

Sydney Norris

Antelope Staff

Robert Bombeck, a senior with a major in studio art and ceramics, a minor in entrepreneurship and a second minor in visual communication design, has been working on his upcoming show all semester.

When he was younger, Bombeck said he liked to create things and whenever he wanted a new toy, rather than asking for one, he would create one.

He always loved taking art classes in high school and college. Even though he was planning on majoring in physics, his love for art always took priority, so he continued through with his major in studio art and ceramics.

The art on display was created with mostly ceramic and some with glass. Bombeck’ s inspiration for his art came from the book “1984,” by George Orwell and from the primaries of the recent election.

Kiyun Eom, a senior studio art, with ceramics emphasis major from Seoul, South Korea, is a co-exhibitor.

Catch the work of both seniors until Dec. 16.

PRESENTING AT The Walker Art Gallery – SENIOR ART EXHBITION

Bombeck

Eom

The work of seniors Bobby Bombeck and senior Kiyun Eom is

currently on exhibit in Walker Art Gallery.

The art show will run through Dec. 16 .

The senior reception is

Dec. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

131 total views, 2 views today

Category: News