All-American in real life

Annie Wolfe: not only an All-American, volleyball star, but selfless player.

The crowd roars. The whistle blows.

With sweat dripping down Annie Wolfe’s face, she looks down at the court underneath her feet and exhales a deep breath.



A million thoughts roll through her mind, but all she can think about is defeating her opponent one last time to end the night. All the serves, aces, blocks and cheers of joy have come down to the last few points of the match.



Emporia State serves the ball right at Annie. She passes the ball to her setter who knows Annie is next in line to spike the ball. Hustling to her starting point she takes a big step towards the net with her left foot then a short step with her right, squats, and drives herself up into the air with her right arm extending back.

“Kill by Annie Wolfe,” the announcer says. Suddenly a wolf howl effect comes over the sound system to signify the kill was by Wolfe.

The crowd cheers and high fives each other. The set goes to UNK to end the final match of the night.

Lopers advance to the next round of the MIAA tournament.

Wolfe’s road to UNK wasn’t like the average college athlete. College basketball was her dream all through high school. She could see herself on the court passing the ball around to her teammates and getting buckets.



Junior year took a different turn for her.

At state volleyball in 2010 UNK volleyball head coach Rick Squiers contacted her to come play for him. That’s when Wolfe became interested and started to look into UNK.

A former high school teammate Ellie Pesavento, who was three years older than her, played at UNK and her father Chris Wolfe played basketball at UNK. Kearney was recommended to her from many sides.

With Wolfe is playing her senior year she has accomplished many goals she never thought was possible.

From starting with the MIAA Academic Honor Roll her freshman year to being named AVCA honorable mention All-American, honorable mention AVCA All-Central Region, first team All-MIAA, and MIAA Scholar Athlete her junior year Wolfe is an excellent student athlete.

“I wouldn’t put myself into the category of Liz McGowan who was an All-American and an amazing player. It’s hard to think it’s real. I just don’t feel like I’m in that category because all those players were good”, Wolfe says.



The connection with her teammates on and off the court is different than other years. “This year is just different. Everyone gets along and there is no drama for the number of girls we have unlike previous years,” Wolfe says.

“The upperclassmen are easy going and want to have fun. Because of this, the younger players respond with great attitudes and want to work hard,” Wolfe says

The volleyball team may work hard at practice, but they also have fun. “We are all just pretty weird people,” Wolfe says.

“When we went to Boston there were ball staggers during serving time before the game. One guy was eating a bag of Fritos and a ball hit the bag and exploded all over the court. Tara was sitting on the bench and saw an extra Frito on the ground.”

One of the team’s favorite games to play is, “What are the odds.”

“What are the odds you eat this Frito. So, Tara took the dare and ate the Frito while the gym was completely silent. It was so funny and coach was dying laughing”, Wolfe recounts.

Wolf has finished her last season and accomplished her goal of having fun and playing the game she loves.

This talented senior might have finished her last season with the Lopers but she has a bright future ahead of her.

